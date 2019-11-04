Jared Padalecki Got Matching Tattoos With ‘Supernatural’ Co-Stars Weeks Before Arrest

Weeks before Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s arrest late last month, the actor got matching tattoos with his co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles. The tattoo helped cement the special bond among the trio of actors after they began work on the show’s final season. Padalecki and Ackles play brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, while Morgan had a recurring role on the show as their father, John Winchester.

The trio got tattoos on the inside of their right forearms.

“Me and [Hilarie Burton] weren’t the only ones joined for life,” Morgan wrote on Oct. 10, referring to his wedding to actress Hilarie Burton. “[Padalecki, Ackles] and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly.”

“Family who slays together, stays together,” Padalecki wrote in the comments.

The fun photo showed off happier times for Padalecki. The 37-year-old actor was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 27 for allegedly assaulting two employees at Stereotype, a bar he owns in downtown Austin, Texas. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury.

On Sunday, Padalecki finally commented on the situation on Twitter. He thanked fans for their support and apologized for missing a convention appearance this weekend.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon,” Padalecki tweeted.

During the Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C., Ackles told fans Padalecki “had a bad weekend last weekend,” adding how “he’s dealing with what he has to deal with,” reports TVLine.

Supernatural is now in the middle of its 15th and final season. Ackles, Padalecki and Misha Collins, who plays the angel Castiel, announced the show would be ending in March.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime,” Supernatural executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in their own statement. “The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to [stars] Jensen [Ackles], Jared [Padalecki] and Misha [Collins] for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve.”

After the show wraps, Padalecki will move on to The CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Supernatural will end its run with 327 episodes. The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images