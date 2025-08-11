Iconic singer, Broadway star, and TV personality Jane Morgan Weintraub (known professionally as Jane Morgan) has died. She was 101.

She died last Monday of natural causes in Naples, Florida. Her death was announced by her family, who noted “Our beloved Jane passed away peacefully in her sleep.”

Morgan frequently starred on various TV shows in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. One of her major moments was on The Johnny Cash Show, where she followed up on Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue” with her song “A Girl Named Johnny Cash,” which became a radio hit.

The singer holds the record for most appearances by a female singer on The Ed Sullivan Show, with 50 performances in total.

Her biggest hit was “Fascination,” the 1957 song featured in Audrey Hepburn’s movie Love in the Afternoon. It became a top 10 hit and is still used in movies and TV shows to this day. Most recently, it was featured in Amazon Prime’s TV adaptation of Fallout.

She was also a Broadway star, appearing in the 1957 production of Ziegfield Follies, 1963’s The Jack Benny Show, and as the star and title role of Mame from 1968-69.

In 1962, she hired Jerry Weintraub as her new manager. Weintraub eventually became manager to some of the biggest names in music, like Elvis Presley and John Denver. He also became one of Hollywood’s hottest producers, with movies like Ocean’s Eleven and The Karate Kid under his belt.

Morgan and Weintraub married in 1965. Morgan became stepmother to his son, Michael, and the two later adopted three daughters: Julie, Jamie, and Jody.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame gave Morgan a star in 2011.

She is survived by her stepson, Michael, and her two daughters Jamie and Jody.