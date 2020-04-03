Jane Fonda Uses Coronavirus Quarantine to Bring Back ’80s Workout to Combat Climate Change

Jane Fonda has brought her iconic workouts into the digital age. Despite her impressive resume in film and television, Fonda was known for her home workout videos in the 1980s, when VCRs had started to revolutionize what home entertainment meant.

Now, the Grace and Frankie star has joined TikTok and is bringing her fitness routine with her, which you can check out here. “Hello, TikTok! I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis,” she wrote in the caption. She also quipped that the app’s younger viewers might need to use Google to figure out exactly who she is. “Do you know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers.”

She also announced that her and some of her famous friends will participate in the first-ever virtual Fire Drill Friday Rally, which will take place at 2 p.m. ET.

“What I really would like you to do is to workout with me for the planet,” Fonda continued. “There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga matt, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you.”

In addition to her new social media-friendly workout routines, Fonda will join forces with Greenpeace USA to host tomorrow’s youth-themed rally, which is aimed at highlighting the youth-led activism happening throughout April, and beyond. To help promote the rally, Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear and Marisa Tomei have joined Fonda to urge their supporters to take part.

Fonda’s activism goes back several decades, and she’s most recently championed climate change as her cause. She even got arrested a few times while holding her weekly Fire Drill Friday protests outside The White House. Earlier in March, she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how she plans on holding the President of the U.S. (whoever it may be after November) accountable for the crisis.

“No matter who is elected in November, we have to hold their feet to the fire,” Fonda said. “If necessary, shut down the government, and I’m not kidding. [It’s been] my most happy four months of my life when I gave up my life, my comfort zone and myself 100 percent into a focus on the climate crisis. It’s very hard now to find ways to align your full body with your deepest values, and civil disobedience does that.

“That has to become the new norm,” she added.