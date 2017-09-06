Jana Kramer Celebrates Her Mother’s Wedding With Once-Estranged Husband

Jana Kramer is currently separated from her once-estranged husband, Mike Caussin, but a recent reunion photo seems to suggest the two are going strong once more.

The country music singer recently brought her NFL baller husband as her date to her mother’s wedding, documenting the celebration on Instagram in a series of photos and videos.

In one photo, Kramer is wearing her wedding ring and standing alongside Caussin, holding their 19-month-old daughter, Jolie Rae.

“Moms wedding day! #myfamily,” she captioned the shot.

In a second photo, Kramer’s mother and now-stepfather exchange vows while Kramer stands near.

“Not a dry eye out here!!!” Kramer wrote. “My mom deserves all the happiness in the world!!”

Although it appears Kramer and Caussin are back together, neither of them have released a formal statement regarding their relationship status. The two wed in May 2015, announcing their separation just a year and a half later amid allegations that Caussin cheated. Still, the couple has yet to file for divorce.

Caussin also reportedly entered rehab last summer for reasons that aren’t known.