Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With ‘Zoey 101’ Cast on ‘All That’ Revival

Jamie Lynn Spears sent fans into a frenzy this week when she shared a photo of a script that seemed to hint at a Zoey 101 reunion, and it’s now been confirmed that that reunion is coming, and it will be built in with Spears’ return to the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Spears won’t be reprising her role as Zoey Brooks, but will instead be returning to her role as bacon-loving bodyguard Thelma Stump, which she first played on the original version of All That. The sketch will reportedly see Stump trying to keep the All That and Zoey 101 cast members away from the set, but fans won’t get to see it until 2020.

On Thursday, Spears shared a photo of her castmates reunited, posing with Matthew Underwood, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Paul Butcher, Kristin Herrera and Erin Sanders. Victoria Justice, who played Lola in the show’s later seasons, was absent, but Spears tagged her in the snap.

“Surprise!! All That… and a little more,” the caption read.

The Zoey 101 cast has previously reunited and even appeared in a short that found them opening the time capsule they had buried at fictional boarding school Pacific Coast Academy in one episode, though Spears was never present at the get-togethers.

The mom of two originally got her start on All That when she was a tween, performing on the show for two seasons before landing the starring role on Zoey 101. The show premiered in 2005 and ran until 2008, with the series finale airing around one month before Spears, who was 16 at the time, welcomed her first child, daughter Maddie.

In January, Spears told fans on social media that the hit show didn’t end due to her pregnancy. Posting throwback footage of the series to celebrate its 14-year anniversary, she wrote, “Are you ready? 14 years later…still a jam… #itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy #contractwasfinished.”

“Seriously tho (sic), so thankful for this show and everyone who loved and supported it,” she added in her Instagram Story. “I grew up on this show, so it was pretty much my childhood also. Love y’all.”

