Jamie Lynn Spears' Publisher Refutes Reports Upcoming Memoir is Named After Sister Britney's Music

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, has a memoir coming out early next year, and it is already causing a stir. The book's publisher, Worthy Publishing, issued a statement on Friday insisting the book was still untitled after listings published on its and Barnes & Noble's websites indicated that the book would be named after Britney's hit "...Baby One More Time." The leaked title was I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, which the Hachette Book Group imprint said was not the final title.

In a statement Friday, Worthy Publishing said the information released about the book on retail sites was "premature." The publisher "deeply regret[s] that incorrect and incomplete information about her book appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," the statement read. The book is still untitled, according to the statement, and is scheduled for release in January 2022.

"Jamie Lynn's book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time," the publisher's statement continued. "We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year." A Worthy Publishing spokesperson also told PEOPLE the I Must Confess title was a "placeholder title for internal use only."

Beyond the book's working title, the leaked listings on Friday revealed that Spears' book will run 256 pages, reports Page Six. A synopsis teased "never-before-heard stories" about Spears' life that are "at times funny, inspiring, messy and uncomfortable. Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story. Why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life. And why her family is just like any other family." There are also hints that the book may have been titled Southern Roots at one point, in reference to the Spears' family's Louisiana roots.

News that Spears is working on a book comes as Britney's conservatorship drama continues playing out in public. Spears has become a controversial part of the story as well. The former Zoey 101 star came under fire for not immediately responding to Britney's bombshell court testimony on June 23, when Britney said she wanted the conservatorship to end. Britney's co-conservator is their father, Jamie Spears.

Spears, 30, said she was "very proud" of her sister for speaking out. She told fans she has supported her sister "long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after." She later added, "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

Spears also denied allegations that she receives money from Britney. She shared a headline reading, "Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll" on her Instagram Story. "Facts... now leave my broke-a— alone," she added, notes Entertainment Tonight. Spears has also spoken out against the death threats she and her family have faced.