Jamie Lynn Spears Emotionally Recalls Daughter's Nearly-Fatal ATV Accident 3 Years Later

Jamie Lynn Spears couldn't help but get emotional as she recalled the moment she thought she had lost daughter Maddie in an ATV accident more than three years ago. The actress, who is starring in Netflix's new series, Sweet Magnolias, opened up about the near-fatal accident during a new episode of Maria Menounos' podcast, Better Together, shared Thursday.

"My oldest daughter was in a really bad accident," Spears said, wiping tears from her eyes. She then recalled the February 2017 day on which her then-8-year-old daughter was the victim of an ATV rollover crash on the family's Kentwood, Louisiana, property in which she was nearly drowned while submerged in a pond.

"We were finally able to get her out of the water, and I saw her, and then the first responders took her from me," Spears remembered. "We thought we lost our daughter and in that moment I felt everything that you can feel, as far as like, 'This is the worst thing ever.' There's nothing worse than looking at your child and thinking that you failed her. I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her, or that I didn't try to save her."

Maddie spent several crucial minutes underwater as her mom and other family members tried to free her from her harness before being airlifted to the nearby hospital in New Orleans. Although she remained unconscious for several days, luckily enough, Maddie did not suffer any long-term injuries from her accident, and is now happy and healthy at 11 years old.

The Spears family has expressed their gratitude for the first responders who saved Maddie's life in the months following the accident, inviting them to Maddie's 9th birthday party to honor their life-saving efforts.

"My baby is 9 years old today, and more than ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES. John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!" Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter and the people who helped save her. "Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace."