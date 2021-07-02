Jamie Lynn Spears Pleads With Social Media Trolls Amid Britney Spears' Conservatorship Drama

✖

Jamie Lynn Spears is sending a message to trolls amid the controversy surrounding sister Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. The Sweet Magnolias star took to her Instagram Story Friday with a message to her followers, saying that while she understands everyone's right to "express themselves," she needed people to "stop with the death threats."

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children," Jamie Lynn wrote on social media, signing the note with her initials. Jamie Lynn broke her silence just days ago about her sister's testimony in court last week that her 13-year conservatorship was "abusive."

"I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—," the Zoey 101 alum said in a video on social media Monday. "I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn continued of people questioning her loyalty to her sister, "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that."

Britney spoke out against her conservatorship in court for the first time last week, alleging she was being unjustly controlled by her family, especially her father. The "Toxic" singer claimed during her testimony that she was unable to remove an IUD from her body in order to have children and had been hiding her misery from the public because she felt she wouldn't be believed. "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she told a judge. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."