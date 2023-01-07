Britney Spears Lashes out at Jamie Lynn Spears After Sister's 'Self Esteem' Comments

Jamie Lynn Spears recently got candid about the effects of growing up in the perceived shadows with a megastar sister like Britney Spears. The Sweet Magnolias star broke down in tears while appearing on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test when describing growing up as the "Baby One More Time" singer's little sister. "Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young," the Nickelodeon alum said during the Fox reality show's premiere on Jan 4. "I'm so proud of her, love her to death, but I don't know. Sometimes I feel like I don't really have anything for myself," she added, noting that she is "extremely proud" of her sister's success, but that she yearns to have her "own identity" and "be seen as [her] own person" rather than always being recognizes as Britney's sibling. "I struggle with self-esteem all the time," she admitted. Apparently, Britney didn't appreciate the remarks and made her feelings known on social media.

In a post to her 41 million followers, Britney lashed out. "Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???" she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on Jan. 6. "We teach her the MEANING OF MEAN and then throw her away in the end with no self rights !!!! You want me to share it on Telly ???" she continued. "I'd rather spit in their faces and trash them on Instagram cause that's all my family has ever been to me !!!!" She later added: "Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal … I sat in a chair for 10 hours a day and no rights for 4 months !!!" referencing her allegedly being forced to enter into a mental health facility against her will at the start of 2019.

The Spears sisters have been estranged in recent years amid Britney's battle to end the court-ordered conservatorship that their father, Jamie Spears, put her under in 2008. The order was lifted fully last year. But Britney claims her sister didn't aid her in any way, while Jamie Lynn revealed in an interview with GMA that she was too young to understand the whole thing when it was first enacted. She also alleged in her 2022 memoir that she witnessed some of Britney's erratic behavior throughout the years.

Britney has accused her sister publicaly of leaching off her fame to create her own career. Elsewhere in the Instagram post, Britney noted: "[My family] hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must have been nice owning my name for 15 years …"