Jamie Lynn Spears Shows Fans New Hairdo for Upcoming Role in ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Jamie Lynn Spears made a radical change to her look as she prepares for her first acting role since Zoey 101. The mother of two recently announced her return to acting, and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her hair transformation as she prepares for her new role as Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix’s new show, Sweet Magnolias.

“Becoming Noreen……. #SweetMagnolias,” Spears captioned the clip showing her hairstylist dying her blonde locks over a period of time.

PEOPLE wrote the actress also added two photos to her Instagram Stories, featuring two mirror selfies she had snapped shortly after the transformation was complete.

In one photo, Spears appeared to be standing in a bathroom as she gave a smile for the camera and wrote, “Noreen” in white letters.

The second photo seemed to have been taken as soon she was done, with Spears catching the moment in front of the salon chair while still wearing the black cape.

Fans of the former television star took to the Instagram post’s comments section to shower her with compliments, and wish her well as she plans her acting comeback.

“Can we point out that you’re a damn super mom?!” one user commented.

“Why is your hair giving me Zoey 101 vibes,” another user wondered.

“So excited to see u on my screen again,” another fan commented.

“[Oh my God] I’m sorry I know you’ll probably be annoyed by this but definitely zoey vibes. I’m so excited to see you act again!” Another fan gushed.

“Love you Jamie your so pretty and incredible actress you’ll rock this,” another user wrote.

News of Jamie Lynn’s return to the screen first broke Monday, when the actress reveled she had been cast as a series regular in Sweet Magnolias, which is based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all,” Spears wrote in a tweet earlier this week. “Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias.”

The star also reposted a photo which was taken alongside director Norman Buckley and showrunner Sheryl Anderson. “So excited to be working with you both!” she captioned the shot on Tuesday morning.

Netflix described Spears’ character as a “young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.” The show will also star The Flash‘s Chris Klein and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Justin Bruening.

Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley star in the leading roles as childhood best friends, with the story set in Serenity, South Carolina. The streaming giant did not reveal a release date for the new show at the time.