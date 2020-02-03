Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Accident That Nearly Killed Daughter Maddie 3 Years Ago

Jamie Lynn Spears is grateful for the “tiny miracles” three years after her daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident. As fans flocked to their TVs on Sunday to watch Super Bowl 2020, Spears took to Instagram to mark the “miracle recovery” of her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:37pm PST

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped,” Spears, who is also mom to Ivey Joan Watson, began her post. “It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Acknowledging that she has “never spoken fully in detail about” the accident and her daughter’s recovery, Spears said that “what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle,” explaining that “Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.”

“I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact,” she continued. “I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back.”

“Let’s all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second,” she concluded. “Thank y’all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much.”

On Feb. 5, 2017, Maddie, then just 8, was riding a Polaris ATV during a family hunting trip at the family’s Louisiana property when it flipped over into a pond. Maddie was submerged in water for several minutes before first responders arrived to the scene and were able to free her, Spears, her then husband Jamie Watson, and others having been unable to free her from her seatbelt and safety netting.

Maddie was then airlifted to the hospital, where she spent five days before returning home to continue her recovery.