Jamie Lynn Spears Opens up About Adjusting to Life as a Mom of Two

Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed her second child, daughter Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson on April 11, and the 27-year-old is now adjusting to being a mom of two.

Already mom to 9-year-old daughter Maddie from a previous relationship, Spears shared with PEOPLE that things are definitely different this time around, for one major reason.

“This time, it’s just been a really peaceful experience. I think the only difference is the support system I have around me,” she explained.

Spears added, “I’m much more sure of myself as a young mother [now]. As a new mother with your first child, you are questioning and guessing everything. And as you go into it the second time, you’re like, ‘I got this. I figured this out one time before; I can do it again.’ You have a little more confidence in yourself.”

The singer first became a mom at the age of 17, admitting that there was a lot of public scrutiny surrounding that time in her life.

“As we all know, there was a lot of chaos around my last pregnancy,” Spears recalled, though she noted that age shouldn’t be a factor when it comes to caring for a child.

“I would say that being a mom is being a mom: It doesn’t matter if you’re in your teens or not, there should be no excuse to not be a great mother,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what your age is.”

Now, Spears credits Watson, who she married in 2014, for helping to balance their lives as the parents of two daughters.

“It’s important to have a partner who can pick up the slack where you can’t,” she said. “If you don’t have a supportive partner, it would be a different story. That’s been the biggest adjustment: finding that balance to where both kids have exactly what they need.”

Spears is glad to have given Maddie a home out of the spotlight in Louisiana and wants to do the same for Ivey.

“It’s where my support system is. It’s where my mother is, where my husband is. It’s where my older daughter has established her home. I think it’s really important to have roots,” she said.

“I’ve always loved my home,” Spears added. “I just want my girls to grow up the same way, really appreciating where we’re from, and I want them to have their familiar upbringing, which is being at Grandma’s and having the same routine, the same school — I’ve created that here, and this is home.”

