‘Melrose Place’ Star Jamie Luner Accused of Misconduct With Underage Teenager

Melrose Place star Jamie Luner has been accused of sexual misconduct with an underage male, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources said that a police report was filed with the LAPD by a 30-year-old male who alleged that Luner had performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16. Luner would have been 26 at the time, and the Daily Mail reports that she also would have been dating then-boyfriend Johnny Braz.

The alleged relationship between Luner and the man is unclear. Police are investigating the report, although the statute of limitations in California has run out for the alleged assault.

Luner is best known for her role as Lexi Sterling on Melrose Place until the series ended in 1999. The 46-year-old has also appeared on television shows including Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds and All My Children.

Along with television series, Luner has appeared in a slew of made-for-TV movies, including the 2015 Lifetime movies The Wrong Girl and The Bride He Bought Online.

