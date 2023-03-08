Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Message for 'Today' Co-Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on The Today Show on Wednesday, and she has clearly been keeping up on the hosts' off-screen trials. Curtis took some time out of her interview to compliment Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, praising their friendship and their positivity for other women.

"It's the kindness of women supporting other women, it's beautiful," Curtis said. "And both of you have had a hard thing this last week, I recognize that we all – we're doing life on life's terms. You're suiting up and showing up in sleeveless matching tops! And nobody knows this, but your phones match! you both have pink cases! You guys are twinning like mad here!"

The two co-hosts laughed and showed off their matching pink phone cases, but they also smiled and sincerely thanked Curtis for her kind words. Curtis is still pursuing her Oscar campaign for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. To some, that made it all the more touching that Curtis set time aside to praise Kotb and Guthrie and check in with them.

For those catching up, Kotb just returned from an abrupt break from The Today Show which was unexplained for much of her time away. She has since revealed that her 3-year-old daughter Hope Catherine had some kind of serious health scare that kept her away from work for two weeks. Hope was reportedly in the intensive care unit for some time, and then stayed in the hospital "for a little over a week."

Meanwhile, Guthrie was dramatically rushed off of the set during a live broadcast recently when she tested positive for COVID-19. She was since able to recover fully and return to work, but it had fans and colleagues concerned. She and Kotb held hands through Curtis' acknowledgment of their trials.

Kotb has already said quite a lot about her daughter's hospitalization without going into any gratuitous detail. When she returned to work, she said: "You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

"I love you too," Guthrie replied. "You have a lot of friends out there. We are right there with you, lifting you up and holding you. So let's do this. It's nice to have you right back where you belong."