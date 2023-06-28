Jamie Foxx's Health Crisis Reportedly Has Cameron Diaz 'Shocked and Saddened'

Jamie Foxx's mysterious health crisis reportedly has his friend Cameron Diaz "shocked and saddened." The pair previously worked together on Any Given Sunday (1999) and the Annie remake (2014). Earlier this year, when Foxx began experiencing a medical crisis, the two were working on a new film, Back in Action.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to Diaz explained that "one day they were working together, and the next he was just gone." The source added, "She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet." Notably, Diaz has been away from the spotlight or several years. Back in Action is set to be her return to acting. At this time, it is unclear what may happen with the film.

Back in April, Foxx's daughter Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Over the last couple of months, many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke. However, this has not officially been confirmed by Foxx's family or reps. A representative for Jamie Foxx did, however, recently shut down a conspiracy about the illness that landed the actor in the hospital. A false claim went viral that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a Covid-19 vaccine. In response to this, Foxx's representative told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."

Recently, Foxx's hand-picked Beat Shazam replacement, Nick Cannon, spoke with Extra correspondent Billy Bush about taking over Beat , as well as what he's heard regarding Foxx's health situation. Bush asked Cannon, "We understand that he had a stroke and that he's recovering. But, you know, it's been sort of confusing... are you comfortable giving an update on how he's doing? Do you know?"

Cannon replied, "I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don't pry. I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me. And I think in this scenario of what I've always said is just like, 'Hey, I'm here for you, whatever you would like me to say, whatever you would like me to do, I can be a mouthpiece.' And I think they said, 'We got it.'"

The Wild 'n Out host added, "The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there... I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers... sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, 'Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.' And, you know, Jamie's happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam."