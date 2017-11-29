James Woods Suggests Matt Lauer Might Have Been Fired Over Money

James Woods took to Twitter Wednesday to ask, in the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing, if corporations are using sexual misconduct allegations as “an easy way to dump expensive star contracts?”

Are big corporations using these unsubstantiated allegations as an easy way to dump expensive star contracts? https://t.co/cKGDVDEfXf — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

The discussion began with a link to an article about Lauer, who was fired this morning after a report was filed about his “inappropriate sexual behavior.” However, after engaging with followers, Woods quickly back-pedaled — explaining that he wasn’t necessarily talking about Lauer’s case.

It seems like a slick way to clean house of expensive contracts or execute long simmering personal vendettas. Are these unprovable allegations a magic bullet for the bean counters at these companies? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

I’m asking this as a general concept by the way. I am not referring to the Matt Lauer situation, about which I have no knowledge whatsoever. I’m not interested in who is telling the “truth.” I am interested in the seemingly reckless power inherent in unsubstantiated charges. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

Earlier this year, Woods himself faced some pretty ugly accusations of sexual misconduct care of actress Amber Tamblyn. Tamblyn tweeted a story about Woods trying to “pick her up” when she was only sixteen, and Elizabeth Perkins called Woods out by name during the #MeToo campaign.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. “I’m 16” I said. “Even better” he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

Woods is an infamous controversial figure on Twitter, even beyond the issue of sexual misconduct.

NBC hasn’t commented on Woods’ accusations.

