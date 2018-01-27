James Franco Reportedly Reacts to Vanity Fair Removing Him off Magazine Cover

This awards season was supposed to be a victory tour for James Franco, which would have included a spot on the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood cover. But things did not go as planned, and The Disaster Artist actor is reportedly upset he was erased from the magazine.

On Thursday, Vanity Fair unveiled its Hollywood issue, which includes a fold-out cover photograph by Annie Liebovitz. The photo was going to include Franco, but he was erased after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a Vanity Fair spokesperson exclusively told The Hollywood Reporter.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the omission felt like a “kick to the gut” for Franco.

“He was supposed to be on this cover with all these Hollywood icons,” the source told ET. “It’s a very momentous moment. Opportunities like this don’t come around often.”

The source said the photo was shot “months ago,” adding, “James knew he was being cut as soon as the story [about his inappropriate behavior] broke. He’d been bracing for the fallout.”

The awards season started on a high note for Franco when he won the Golden Globe for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy for The Disaster Artist. But during the days after the show, five women came forward to accuse Franco of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior. Four of the women were Franco’s acting students.

Franco then pulled out of events and skipped the Critics’ Choice Awards. He lost at the Screen Actors Guild and failed to get an Oscar nomination. The Disaster Artist‘s only nomination came for its adapted screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

When Franco was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the Globes, he addressed the allegations.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice… I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it,” Franco said.

The actor continued, “I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”

Photo credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS