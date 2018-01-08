Ally Sheedy Calls out Former Co-Star James Franco After His Golden Globes Win

As James Franco took the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for acting, one of his former peers called him out on Twitter.

On Sunday, Franco won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance in The Disaster Artist. Over on Twitter, however, Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy was criticizing the actor for even being invited to the ceremony.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya,” Sheedy wrote in a cryptic tweet.

She came back later and added, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on [Golden Globes],” and included the hashtag for the “Me Too” movement.

Finally, once Franco was revealed as the winner in his category, Sheedy fired off, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

It’s unclear if she meant by her comments that he had been inappropriate with her personally, or if she was just echoing other accusations against him, but Sheedy and Franco did once work together when he directed her in the off-Broadway production The Long Shrift, back in 2014.

Additionally, while they they both came to stardom during the mid-late ’80s, it does not appear that Sheedy and Slater have ever worked on a project together.

She has since deleted her tweets and reportedly has not responded to an inquiry for comment, according to E! News, and nether Franco nor Slater appear to have responded to her comments.