James Franco Accuser: He’s ‘Absolutely Not a Harvey Weinstein’

One of the women accusing James Franco of sexual misconduct says that the actor is “absolutely not a Harvey Weinstein.”

During an interview on Good Morning America, Sarah Tither-Kaplan opened up about her encounter with Franco.

While she doesn’t believe The Disaster Artist actor is “an unfeeling monster who has no sense of reality,” Tither-Kaplan does believe that Franco misused his position of power in order to put pressure on her and other women, according to a report from Page Six.

Speaking about the Studio 4 school where Franco taught, Tither-Kaplan said, “There were a lot of scenes that were added after we were given the original scripts that I felt — I wished I had more time to consider them or understand the artistic value of them.”

“A lot of times they seemed gratuitous or exploitative … He created an exploitative environment on his sets,” she added.

While many have spoken out against Franco on the wake of the allegations against him, he has not been without his defenders.

One of the more surprising people to speak out in support of Franco is former America’s Got Talent judge Sharon Osbourne.

Camera’s caught up to Osbourne recently and recorded her response to being asked about people should refuse to vote for Franco to get an Academy Award.

“F— off, he’s the best,” Osbourne fired back, “Are you kidding? So what? What has he done? He’s done nothing. So what if he’s got his d— out in a car? Big deal.”

She was then asked if Franco should even attend the big event, to which she replied, “He should go with his d— out.”

Ultimately, Osbourne won’t see her suggestion become a reality, as Franco was not nominated for an Oscar this year.

Many assumed that he would, since he took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

After the 2018 Academy Award Nominations came out, and Franco was not included in them, many people took to social media to share their approval of the snub.

“Let’s all celebrate that James Franco didn’t get anything,” one person tweeted. “James Franco was not nominated. Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig were. F—. YES,” said another.