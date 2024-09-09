James Earl Jones, 'Star Wars' and 'Lion King' Legend, Dead at 93

Legendary performer James Earl Jones passed away on Monday, Sept. 9 2024 at the age of 93. Jones' agency shared the sad news with reporters, telling Deadline that he died at his home in Dutchess County, New York. Now, fans everywhere are looking back one one of the most influential careers of the century.

Jones' cause of death has not been reported at the time of this writing, nor have the circumstances of his passing. Jones became a widower in 2016 when his wife of over three decades, Cecilia Hart, died from ovarian cancer. They had one son, Flynn. Jones was known to have diabetes, but other than that his health was not widely reported on. Of course, in the wake of his death fans are looking back on his iconic performances in movies like Star Wars, Lion King and Field of Dreams.

Jones was born in Mississippi and raised by his maternal grandparents. His mother, Ruth, worked as a teacher and a maid. His father, Robert Earl Jones, was a butler and chauffeur, but he left the family shortly after Jones' birth. In a 2008 interview with NWA World Traveler, Jones explained that his father actually found a career as an actor at the time, but that did not give him a leg up in the industry. He said they did not reconnect until the 1950s. In that interview, he also revealed that he had a severe stutter as a child, which he overcame in high school with the encouragement of an English teacher.

Jones enlisted in the military while attending college, serving in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in drama, and did not receive his commission until after the Korean War had ended, which meant he spent his time training in the United States. Afterward, he moved to New York and worked as a janitor while pursuing his acting career. He found his first few roles on stage and on the radio before making his film debut in Stanley Kubrick's 1964 movie Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Over the course of his career, Jones earned the rare distinction known as EGOT – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. In his case, the Tony for best actor in a play came in 1969 for his performance in The Great White Hope on Broadway. Next came a Grammy Award in 1977 in the category best spoken word for his performance in Great American Documents. After that, Jones won his first Emmy Award in 1991 for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries in Heat Wave. That same year, Jones won the Emmy for Oustanding actor in a drama series for his performance in Gabriel's Fire. He had already been nominated for two Emmys before that, and would go on to win one more in 2000. Finally, Jones completed the EGOT in 2011 when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave him an honorary award for a lifetime of hard work.

To fans, the work speaks for itself. Jones will be remembered for decades as the voices of both Darth Vader and King Mufasa, and for his performances in movies like Coming to America, Field of Dreams and Conan the Barbarian, among many others. Fans are celebrating Jones across social media as news of his passing spreads, and many will be revisiting his work on screen in the days to come.