James Corden Forced to Cancel ‘Late Late Show’ Episodes After COVID-19 Diagnosis

James Corden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and episodes of The Late Late Show were subsequently canceled for the next few days. Corden shared his diagnosis on Instagram, explaining that it was a mild case due to his vaccinated status.

“I just tested positive for covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” Corden wrote. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x.”

Corden is the latest late-night host to contract COVID this week, with Seth Meyers revealing that he tested positive on Tuesday. Meyers announced his status on Twitter and canceled Late Night with Seth Meyers episodes for the rest of the week. “”The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” Meyers tweeted. “We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

On Monday, Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he had tested positive over the holiday break, documenting his experience on Instagram. “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid,” the host of The Tonight Show wrote alongside a photo of himself in a quarantined exam room. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

According to the latest from CNBC, the U.S. reported a record-breaking 1 million new cases in a single day on Monday. Drawing on data from Johns Hopkins and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the outlet reported that there are currently about 98,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a sharp increase from last week, and nearly matches the height of the Delta variant wave, which was 103,000 hospitalizations. The country is averaging about 1,200 deaths per day from the virus, with a total death toll of 827,748. In the face of these numbers, public health officials are pushing vaccination first and foremost as a means of protection. For the latest information on the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.