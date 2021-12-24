James Corden Reveals Dramatic, ‘Game-Changing’ Weight Loss Results Ahead of the New Year

James Corden has slimmed down for the new year. The 43-year-old host of The Late Late Show with James Corden revealed he lost 28 pounds after joining WW (formerly Weight Watchers) in January. Corden is an ambassador for WW and revealed to PEOPLE that the program he’s on works well.

“Let me tell you — WW really works,” Corden said in a statement per PEOPLE. “I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I’ve lost hasn’t come back. It’s game-changing and I feel incredible.” Corden went on to say that he tends to gain weight during the holiday season but is more prepared to handle the chaos this year.

“This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living but I’m entering the holiday season more confident than ever,” Corden stated. “It’s my favorite time of year, and it’s so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself.” Corden continued by saying his “clothes fit better, but I just love ice cream a little bit more than that,”

Corden has had a busy 2021. Along with his talk show, Corden appeared in two movies — Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Cinderella. He also was the host of the highly anticipated reunion show Friends: The Reunion. Back in September, British news outlet The Sun reported that Corden admitted to leaving The Late Late Show for professional and personal reasons.

“I have a couple of years to go on this contract,” he said. “Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one.” Corden continued, “It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people.” Corden also said, “This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time.” Corden become the host of The Late Late Show in 2015 replacing Craig Ferguson. His current contract runs through August 2023.