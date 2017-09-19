Former James Bond Actor Sean Connery Spotted Walking With Cane

A frail and aging Sean Connery was spotted walking with a cane and a helping hand in New York City on Monday.

The former James Bond actor was looking more like Agent Double-Oh-No than the famous British Secret Service Agent and ultimate playboy.

According to a representative and the Daily Express, the actor is medically fine but suffering some pain after a fall recently.

“The bruise (on his face) is from a fall,” the rep said. “He is absolutely fine.”

Connery, now 87, is trying to remain active in his advanced age and is, apparently, struggling with similar ailments that most any elderly person would be dealing with.

Connery first took on the role with Dr. No in 1962 before going on to star in From Russia With Love in 1963, Goldfinger in 1964, Thunderball in 1965, and You Only Live Twice in 1967.

After a hiatus, he returned for Diamonds are Forever in 1971 as well as Never Say Never Again in 1983.

The role — and his amazing accent — brought him critical acclaim and made him an icon in the film industry. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for his role alongside Kevin Coster in The Untouchables.

Connery was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 and was names Scotland’s Greatest Living National Treasure to go along with The Greatest Living Scot.

His last role was in 2012 where he voiced Sir Billi in the animate movie, Guardian of the Highlands.

Prior to his walk, Connery was rather reclusive in the last few years with the exception of an appearance at the US Open this year.