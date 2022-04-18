Jaden Smith Gets Roasted on Twitter for Resurfaced Comments About Kids His Own Age

A resurfaced clip of Jaden Smith talking about his early social development has gone viral on social media, and commenters are showing the 23-year-old no mercy. The video comes from 2018 when Smith was interviewed by Big Boy TV, and he complained that people his own age didn't share his serious interests in global politics. The video seems to have resurfaced because of his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's recent public controversies.

"I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my age. Because I was picking up more things from adults than I were from kids my age," Smith said in the clip. He then briefly babbled, mocking teenage slang before saying: "I'm like, 'dude oh my god we can we just talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?'"

Later in the interview, Smith conceded that he has more casual moods as well, but felt like he was more serious more often than many of his peers growing up. He generalized that his generation was not interested in deeper conversations, and that's what social media critics have been teasing him for. Read on for some of the top responses to Smith's old interview.