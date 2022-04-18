Jaden Smith Gets Roasted on Twitter for Resurfaced Comments About Kids His Own Age
A resurfaced clip of Jaden Smith talking about his early social development has gone viral on social media, and commenters are showing the 23-year-old no mercy. The video comes from 2018 when Smith was interviewed by Big Boy TV, and he complained that people his own age didn't share his serious interests in global politics. The video seems to have resurfaced because of his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's recent public controversies.
"I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my age. Because I was picking up more things from adults than I were from kids my age," Smith said in the clip. He then briefly babbled, mocking teenage slang before saying: "I'm like, 'dude oh my god we can we just talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?'"
Later in the interview, Smith conceded that he has more casual moods as well, but felt like he was more serious more often than many of his peers growing up. He generalized that his generation was not interested in deeper conversations, and that's what social media critics have been teasing him for. Read on for some of the top responses to Smith's old interview.
Pretentious
How Jaden Smith felt like when he said "bro can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now" to a bunch of middle schoolers pic.twitter.com/dp2SG4Ka5O— Rick Ross's Pears | Dickweed (@TheButcher127) April 16, 2022
Jaden Smith is insufferable and pretentious, but he’s no worse than anyone else who has to constantly tell everyone how much more intelligent and/or mature they are than everybody else— Brandon McGuire (@adtrfan18) April 18, 2022
Commenters teased Smith for being "pretentious," and some said that even his pretensions were not particularly remarkable.
Sad
Jaden Smith thinks he gotta PhD in maturity 💀 he missed out on a whole childhood— d🦕n (@javroar) April 17, 2022
jaden smith as a child: pic.twitter.com/gdZFbjhsev— Extra sauce (@paristonz) April 17, 2022
Some fans were genuinely sad for Smith and related to his perspective. They commented on how climate anxiety, income disparity and other entrenched issues had loomed over Smith's generation from the start.
Maturity Memes
jaden smith when his mom gets him a playstation and not a seat at congress at the next meeting for his birthday pic.twitter.com/knu0kgNxFY— instinct (@InstinctyBoi) April 18, 2022
Jaden Smith when Jada wouId hand him a glass of chocolate milk instead of his usual black coffee pic.twitter.com/i6xO5o8P6O— artee (@artee4PF) April 18, 2022
Fans imagined scenarios where Smith showed uncharacteristic maturity throughout his childhood. They made memes about a younger version of Smith failing to connect with his peers.
Movies
“Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now” pic.twitter.com/R7yQpOgl8Z— JJ (Titans)(Fire Todd Downing) (@JJ12853208) April 18, 2022
My favorite part of The Pursuit of Happiness was when young Jaden Smith said to Will, "Father the socioeconomic state of New York City will not permit you to maintain a baseline lifestyle as a door to door saleman, you should attempt to join an investment firm instead." pic.twitter.com/9N6dbxyYs2— Phobos Reborn (@DauntlessPhobos) April 17, 2022
As a child, Smith was best known for a handful of movie roles, and fans quickly dug up those scenes as fodder for this trending topic.
Melodramatic
Jaden smith when his 2nd grade classmates were talking about tag instead of the economy https://t.co/GnQ3s7Uupz pic.twitter.com/RAZgoGuOTQ— vapor (@TalI_guy) April 18, 2022
Jaden smith when his girl talks about getting married instead of talking about creating a renewable fuel source to replace fossil fuels pic.twitter.com/RcoeqfkikK— Flatsoda🥤 (@mysodasflat) April 16, 2022
Fans affectionately compared Smith to the most melodramatic characters from cartoons, anime and other media. Many speculated that he was emulating these kinds of fictional misguided visionaries in his own efforts to affect change.
Defenders
What r we roasting Jaden Smith for right now? Caring? Being aware of the hell planet that awaits him in the next 20 years, and trying to start a conversation to address it? He’s paying for Will Smith’s slap. https://t.co/DsecRiEzKK— Alan Wain, real name, no gimmicks (@PostModernTwitr) April 18, 2022
the reason jaden Smith is trending rn lame asf . y’all really have a problem with a teen being more interested in the economic and political state of the world than hanging out w his peers— JidE again? (@feyiisola) April 17, 2022
Smith had many defenders on social media as this conversation continued. Some pointed out the real-life work he has done in pursuit of sustainability, including his company Just Water which he started at 12 years old. Fans also pointed out that Smith made these comments four years ago when he was 19.
Hater
Jaden Smith when you sit on your couch and watch tv for 2 minutes and not talking about global warming pic.twitter.com/T8h3VP1j6u— NBA YoungBoy Broke Again (@oxycondonesx) April 18, 2022
Still, many thought that Smith's commentary came from a place of ignorance when it comes to his own generation – or at least imperfect social skills. They thought that Smith should focus on the issues he cares about and levy his criticisms at those responsible for them – not at peers who he perceives as dispassionate.