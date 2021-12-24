Jaden Smith Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain After Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith is feeling better having gained weight following an intervention about his health staged by parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2019. The “Cabin Fever” artist, 23, discussed his struggles with his health candidly during Wednesday’s Red Table Talk during a conversation about gut health with his mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden said. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point.” Jaden added that in addition to fixing his diet, he’s been working hard in the gym to build and maintain muscle mass.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” Jaden said after seeing photos of himself at the music festival with his shirt off in 2019. “I thought I was so tight,” he continued. “I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.”

Previously, during a September 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, Jada revealed that she and her husband had staged an intervention after watching their son lose a significant amount of weight. “Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada at the time. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will added at the time, “He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.” Jaden said at the time that he had been going back and forth between vegan and vegetarian diets, but said he likely wasn’t eating enough at the time. “I was just eating, like, two meals a day … maybe one,” he explained. “Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.’” Red Table Talk streams new episodes on Facebook Watch on Wednesdays.