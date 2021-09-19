Jada Pinkett Smith’s 50th Birthday Went Retro in Special Way, and Had All-Star Guest List

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating turning 50 in a major way. The Red Table Talk host rang in her milestone year with a party for the ages. Instead of a fancy dinner or upscale birthday bash, Pinkett Smith opted for some throwback fun. She rolled in her birthday with a rollerskating party coined as “Jada’s Rolling Rink” as she danced and skated the night away with close friends and family in tow.

Pinkett Smith and attendees shared images and videos across their social media pages of the fun-filled night. “I rolled into 50 like…” she captioned a clip she added to her Instagram story. The Emmy-award winner took a casual approach, donning a yellow sweatsuit and black rollerskates and her now-famous shaved head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some notable faces who helped Pinkett Smith celebrate were her husband Will Smith, her sons Jaden Smith and Trey Smith, Jordyn Woods and her NBA beau Karl-Anthony Towns, actress Lauren London, and singer Toni Braxton. Her daughter Willow Smith couldn’t make the party due to a performance in Las Vegas.

The actress will continue celebrating with a special episode of Red Table Talk featuring tributes from celebrity friends including Angela Bassett, Mariah Carey, George Clooney, Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Ciara, Method Man, and more. “You’re invited to Jada’s 50th surprise birthday party,” her mother and RTT co-host Banfield-Norris said in a voiceover in a promo video. “Superstars, precious gifts…it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.”

Pinkett Smith says she’s more content with who she is at this age, telling People Magazine she’s done looking for approval from others. “[I’m done convincing people] That you’re smart enough, that you’re pretty enough, to convincing people that you’re worthy,” she said. “Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding. That’s been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50.”