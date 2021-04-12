Jacob Bertrand Sends Birthday Message to 'Cobra Kai' Co-Star Peyton List

✖

Peyton List and her twin brother Spencer just turned 23 years old, and Jacob Bertrand has a message for them. The Cobra Kai star went to Instagram to wish two siblings a happy birthday as the trio have been friends for many years.

"Happy Birthday Lists!" Bertrand wrote. "I didn't have a nice picture with spencer so here's him moments before devouring Peyton's banana foster thing. The other is just Peyton lookin cute and I happen to be in the background." Bertrand and List both star of Cobra Kai but also appeared in the Disney Channel movie The Swap back in 2016. PopCulture.com caught up with Bertrand in January and he talked about his reaction to List joining the Cobra Kai cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Bertrand (@thejacobbertrand)

"[Peyton List] had texted me and was like ‘Oh my gosh, I just read for a character on Cobra Kai,'" Bertrand said about List, who joined the cast in Season 2. "I was like 'No way. That’s crazy.' A couple of weeks went by and one of the writers, John, came up to me, and he was like 'Hey, tell me about Peyton List. Is she cool?’ And I was like 'Nah, she sucks. She is so lame. What a loser.’ And then I was like, 'She’s really cool. Very professional, super hard working.'"

List had made such an impact, she has been promoted to series regular for the fourth season which is currently filming. List plays Tory who is one of the members of the Cobra Kai dojo. She is responsible for the massive school fight at the end of Season 2 as well as the ambush at the LaRusso house at the end of Season 3.

And speaking of Season 3, Bertrand's character, Hawk, makes a big change in the end of the season. He went from being all-in with Cobra Kai to becoming a member of the new Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang partnership.

"For Hawk, I definitely think this is so necessary," Bertrand said. "It is definitely what people want. I don’t believe anybody looks at Hawk as 'Yeah, we want him to keep breaking arms and knocking people out and getting on top and whaling on them. Hawk is a very all-in type of person. In this switch, it will be really good for him. Coming back to Demetri, his binary brother and Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) and realigning back with Johnny, I am excited for his growth in re-learning on how to be a good kid."