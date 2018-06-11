Jackson Odell: Where You Know Him from All of His Guest Roles

Late actor Jackson Odell was one of Hollywood’s promising young talents, with interests in acting and music.

Before his tragic death on Friday, the 20-year-old actor appeared on numerous shows, such as The Goldbergs, Modern Family, Arrested Development and iCarly.

To top that off, Odell had landed a soundtrack placement on the hit film Forever My Girl earlier in 2018.

Scroll through to see all some of Odell most notable roles over the years.

‘The Goldbergs’

Odell’s largest role to date stemmed from the ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs.

The actor played Ari Caldwell, the brother of Dana Caldwell (Natalie Alyn Lind)

He appears in eight episodes of the series: “Barry Goldberg’s Day Off,” DannyDonnieJoeyJonJordan,” “Shall We Play a Game?,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Kara-Te,” “Who Are You Going to Telephone?,” “The Ring” and “Mini Murray.”

‘Modern Family’

Another prominent role for Odell came in another ABC sitcom, Modern Family.

He appeared in two episodes as Ted Durkas, a bully who would humiliate Manny and Luke on multiple occasions.

One episode, “Open House of Horrors,” sees Ted tricking Manny into think he’s been accepted into the cool kids friend group. Another episode “My Funky Valentine” sees Ted taking credit for a love poem that was written by Manny.

‘Jessie’

While Odell was never a regular on any of the youth-oriented Disney Channel and Nickelodeon sitcoms, he did have guest roles.

One of his appearances came in a 2013 episode of Disney Channel’s Jessie. He played Gale Gustavo, a student whose girlfriend, Rachel, breaks up with him. However, she realizes her mistake and gets back with him later on.

‘iCarly’

Odell also landed a small spot on the Nickelodeon series iCarly.

He pops up briefly at a diner scene where he randomly begins to bully a child. Luckily, Sam steps in and beats up Odell’s character before any harm is done.

‘Private Practice’

Odell’s acting career has made some waves, but most do not spot him in his very first role.

His first ever on-screen role came as the bit part Max in a 2009 episode of Private Practice entitled “Wait and See.” He went uncredited for the role.

‘Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer’

One of Odell’s few big screen roles came in the 2011 children’s film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

In that movie, he was an adventurer named Zeke who leads people on searches for Bigfoot, among other pursuits.

‘The Fosters’

Another young adult role landed by Odell was the small part of Kyle in an episode of The Fosters.

Not to be confused with the show’s math teacher who is also named Kyle, Odell played a character who accompanies Emma to the Metropolis Winter Ball in an episode appropriately titled “Metropolis.”

‘Arrested Development’

Odell also landed a minor role in one of Netflix’s biggest hits, the revival of Arrested Development.

In a season 4 episode, Odell plays a skateboarder in a bit about Lindsay’s new love interest ripped off his mantra (“Live truthfully, Skate through”) from a skateboard company.

‘Forever My Girl’

Odell’s most recent film work was not even on-screen. He instead landed a songwriting credit on a soundtrack cut.

He is credited for writing the song “Wings of an Angel,” which was performed by Lauren Alaina on the Forever My Girl soundtrack earlier in 2018. It was co-written with producer Brett Boyett.