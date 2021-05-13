Jackson Brothers Respond to Justin Timberlake's Apology to Sister Janet Jackson for Super Bowl Incident

✖

The Jackson Brothers have responded to Justin Timberlake's apology to their sister, Janet Jackson, for that infamous Super Bowl incident. During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Marlon, Tito and Jackie Jackson acknowledged Timberlake's public apology and offered their perspectives on the situation. "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that," said Marlon.

He continued, "But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it. But, as they say in the old days, as long as they're talking about you, good or bad, you're still in the public's eye." Marlon concluded by saying, "We thank you, Justin, for what you did." Jackie then added that it was "nice he did something like that, because it kind of hurt Janet in the past. So for him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."

In February, Timberlake took to Instagram to make his public apology, after renewed criticism over the 2004 Halftime show wherein one of Jackson's breasts was exposed and the backlash against her was far greater than what he encountered. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," Timberlake wrote. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

"The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success," the statement continued, in part. "It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

Timberlake also wrote, "I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better." At this time, Janet Jackson has not issued a statement on Timberlake's apology.