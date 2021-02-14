Janet Jackson Thanks Fans and Hits No. 1 in Wake of Justin Timberlake Apology

✖

Just a week after celebrating its 35-year anniversary, Janet Jackson is thanking fans for helping put her 1986 Control album back on top of the charts. The star shared a video on Twitter following the recent development. "I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with," she said. "All that he has given me and I'm so thankful for him being in my life, and I'm so thankful for all of you being in my life."

"You're so special to me and I want to thank all of you for making Control No. 1 once again after 35 years," she continued. "I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you." The news comes just after Justin Timberlake issued an apology to Jackson and his former girlfriend Britney Spears. The former N'Sync member apologized to Jackson for his involvement and handling of the infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe mishap. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he began.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he continued. "I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from." Timberlake was called out for his relationship with Spears and the handling of their breakup following the premiere of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Following the public apology, many people on social media sent messages supporting Spears and Jackson. Tinashe responded to Timberlake's message admitting that Spears and Jackson were a big inspiration for her career, calling them "literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe." Jackson quietly responded to her words with a heart emoji and a smiley face.