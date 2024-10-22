Ariana Grande Issues Apology After Elvira Publicly Criticized Past Encounter With the Singer

Ariana Grande responded promptly this week when Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. “Mistress of the Dark” Elvira, shared an unflattering story about her. Elvira was on a Q&A panel at a fan event on Friday describing her experience meeting various celebrities when someone asked about Grande. Elvira’s memory of Grande was unsavory, but Grande left a comment trying to clear the air.

Elvira spoke to fans at the theme park Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California last week when someone in the crowd asked about Grande’s name. She recalled that Grande had once requested tickets to one of her events, bringing along 20 guests including friends and relatives. “She comes backstage and she asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought,” Elvira recalled. She said she took “a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her ‘can we take a photo together?’ and she goes ‘no, I don’t really do that.’”

Fans shared footage of Elvira’s story on social media, and news outlets picked it up. Elvira herself posted screenshots of an article by Parade, which really got commenters talking. Finally, on Monday morning Grande commented on Elvira’s post sharing her side of the story.

“I’m so disheartened to see this,” the singer wrote. “I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so. Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her… Clearly, we all have our days!)”

Grande added in a heart-shaped emoticon as she finished: “Sending love always. You’ll always be our queen of Halloween!” Elvira “liked” Grande’s comment, but she does not seem to have responded to it directly – here or anywhere else.

Fans are still divided over this story and the two versions of events. Many saw Elvira as an underdog and believed that Grande could have been dismissive and rude to her. On the other hand, Grande’s fans pointed out that she has a history of anxiety, and that this incident likely took place within months after the traumatic Manchester Arena bombing at one of her concerts. Many are hoping the two women can resolve this misunderstanding.