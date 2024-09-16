Jackson 5 Fans Mourn the Sudden Passing of Tito Jackson

Jackson 5 legend Tito Jackson has passed away, and the news has left many fans in mourning. Late Sunday night, it was announced that Jackson had died, following an apparent heart attack. He was 70 years old. Speaking out on the news, Jacksons sons Taj, Taryll, and T.J. from the pop group 3T issued a public statement. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," the trio wrote in a message shared on social media. Our father Tito Jackson was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Please remember to do what our father always preached, 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops and will forever miss you." Scroll down to read more Tito Jackson memorials, and reactions from Jackson 5 fans.

"The Greatest Entertainer" "RIP Tito Jackson," one fan wrote in a post in X (formerly Twitter). "Without his courage to defy his dad & pick up his guitar, we might not have witnessed the birth of the Jackson 5 or seen Michael Jackson become the greatest entertainer. Tito's talent as a guitarist was the foundation of it all."

"Too Young" "Oh wow, another legend passes away too young!!" someone else exclaimed. "70 is way too young!!"

"Indelible Mark" "Dear Jackson Family, I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Tito Jackson. My deepest condolences and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time. It's hard to comprehend this news, and I find myself in shock," another fan penned.



"Tito has left an indelible mark on music and in the hearts of so many. I take comfort in knowing that he has now reunited with his beloved brother, Michael Jackson and father Joe Jackson," the fan added. "Please know that my thoughts are with you."

"Underrated Guitar Player" "Tito Jackson was such an underrated guitar player that we often did not get to hear on Jackson Five records until the mid 70's when he was allowed to play," a sorrowful fan shared. "In addition to scoring songs like ABC, I Want You Back, he could play literally anything."

"A Steadfast Friend" "I am deeply saddened to hear of Tito Jackson's passing," wrote Bernice King, daughter of the late The Jackson family has been a steadfast friend and supporter of the King family for many years." "Tito's legacy, along with his family's enduring commitment to justice and equality, will always be cherished," added King. "My heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this time of loss."

"Stunned, Devastated and Speechless" "There is great sadness in my heart tonight – I just found out that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson has passed," wrote musician Jonathan "Sugarfoot" Moffett, a long time friend of Jackson. "I'm stunned, devastated and speechless. I love you, Tito. My most sincere love & prayers for the entire Jackson family. I love you all VERY much."

"Daring to Defy" "RIP Tito Jackson," a fan lamented. "without him daring to defy his father and pick up his guitar to practice we might never have witnessed the greatest boyband of all time as well as the greatest entertainer of all time."