Tito Jackson Dead at 70

Tito Jackson, an original member of The Jackson 5 and the brother of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, has died. Entertainment Tonight reported Tito's death shortly after the musician passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15 following an apparent heart attack, according to Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager. Tito was 70.

Before his death, Tito had been performing with brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson worldwide, playing music together as The Jacksons in places like Scotland, California and the U.K. throughout the summer. Their most recent performance was Sept. 10 in Munich, Germany, and the trio had performances scheduled for Oct. 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Nov. 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Earlier this week, Tito posted an update with his brothers from Munich, where he, Jackie and Marlon visited the "beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson." He continued, "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Tito was one of the original members of famous family band The Jackson 5 with brothers Michael, Jackie, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon, with brother Randy Jackson joining later on. With hits like "ABC," "I Want You Back" and "Blame It on the Boogie," The Jackson 5 shot to fame in the 1970s and after inspiring the cultural phenomenon "Jacksonmania," was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

After the decline of The Jackson 5, Tito went on to have a solo career, touring blues and funk music worldwide in 2003 and releasing albums Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021, according to his website. Tito also toured with the BB King Blues Band multiple times, including in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In 2021, Tito released his final single, "Love One Another," which he described on YouTube as a pandemic-inspired track that was meant to "convey a message of love, unity, and peace, offering a balm for troubled times."

"It's a call for people to join hands, embrace love, and exhibit kindness to one another, drawing inspiration from the enduring legacy of the Jackson Family," he said. "Through my music, I'm dedicated to spreading a positive message of harmony and togetherness."

Tito was father to three sons, Taj, TJ and Taryll, with late ex-wife Dee-Dee Martes-Jackson, who died in 1994. Tito's father, Joe Jackson, died in 2018, and his brother Michael passed in 2009.