Jack White's 'SNL' Performance Featured Subtle John Prine Tribute
Jack White, who filled in at the last minute after Morgan Wallen was removed from the show, rocked the house on Saturday Night Live's most recent episode. His performance wasn't just show-stopping, it also featured a touching yet subtle tribute to the late John Prine. Many users on Twitter even pointed out this tribute, which left more than a few of those viewers emotional.
As eagle-eyed viewers noted, the bass player, Dominic Davis, who performed during the set wore a shirt with Prine's name on it. Interestingly enough, their performance on SNL came on what would have been Prine's 74th birthday. Prine died in early April following a coronavirus diagnosis. It should also be noted that White paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died on Tuesday. The White Stripes musician played a guitar that Van Halen had customized for him.
In other words, White's performance wasn't just an incredibly exciting one, it was quite the emotional one, as well. And SNL viewers didn't waste any time in weighing in on the lovely tributes to both Prine and Van Halen.
prevnext
Jack White played a guitar that Eddie Van Halen customized for him, while his bass player, @Dominicjdavis, paid tribute to the late great John Prine on what should have been his 74th birthday. Oh, and there was 'Lazaretto' too. To future performers on #SNL, that's how it's done— Naughty Elephant (@GregZollo) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Tributes to Eddie Van Halen and John Prine (74th birthday day)#SNL#EddieVanHalenRIP #JohnPrineRIP#JackWhite #DominicJohnDavis pic.twitter.com/0Cd9R5QqZE— SMARTINI (@SMARTINI70) October 11, 2020
prevnext
@Dominicjdavis first up, are we cousins? ;-) Secondly, your playing tonight was just what this old four-stringer needed. And the Prine shirt? Just fucking perfect. Thank you. #snl #johnprine— Rob 🇺🇸🚂🎸❄️🏂 (@robertjohndavis) October 11, 2020
prevnext
#SNL The other guitarist with #JackWhite had PRINE on his shirt. It would have been John Prine's BIRTHDAY today. pic.twitter.com/A0zjwJ19eb— Roseanna Rawlins (@RoseannaRawlins) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Jack White playing a guitar designed by Eddie Van Halen while his bass player wears a John Prine shirt is so perfect. #SNL— Camilla (@Camilla_33) October 11, 2020
prevnext
Jack White on #SNL 🔥🔥🔥 Love the nods to Eddie Van Halen & John Prine. ❤️— #LindseyMustGo (@SFConcierge) October 11, 2020
prev
That made me happy! I love John Prine! 🥰 https://t.co/kvL0uN8GR0— linda stultz (@peacemsw) October 11, 2020