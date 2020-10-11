Jack White's 'SNL' Performance Featured Subtle John Prine Tribute

Jack White, who filled in at the last minute after Morgan Wallen was removed from the show, rocked the house on Saturday Night Live's most recent episode. His performance wasn't just show-stopping, it also featured a touching yet subtle tribute to the late John Prine. Many users on Twitter even pointed out this tribute, which left more than a few of those viewers emotional.

As eagle-eyed viewers noted, the bass player, Dominic Davis, who performed during the set wore a shirt with Prine's name on it. Interestingly enough, their performance on SNL came on what would have been Prine's 74th birthday. Prine died in early April following a coronavirus diagnosis. It should also be noted that White paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who died on Tuesday. The White Stripes musician played a guitar that Van Halen had customized for him.

In other words, White's performance wasn't just an incredibly exciting one, it was quite the emotional one, as well. And SNL viewers didn't waste any time in weighing in on the lovely tributes to both Prine and Van Halen.