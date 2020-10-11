'SNL': Jack White Pays Tribute to Eddie Van Halen in Special Last Minute Performance

Jack White was the savior for Saturday Night Live after original musical guest Morgan Wallen was disinvited for breaking COVID-19 protocols in a TikTok video. The country star apologized for breaking protocols and ruining his big debut. Lorne Michaels also commented on the situation, weighing in on Wallen possibly returning in the future.

"I was getting [ready] for SNL this Saturday when I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand. My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this," the 27-year-old performer said. "I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down. And, on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit."

Michaels wasn't as harsh as Wallen was on himself, noting that he is far from the only person to want to go out and enjoy life as we all did only a few months ago." He probably isn't the first country singer, the first person from rock and roll who partied after a big, in that case, a football game, or a concert," Michaels said during an interview with Today host Willie Geist. "We're just living in a different time, and everything is scrutinized."

White stepped right up and decided to use the appearance as a special tribute to late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen. The legendary guitarist passed away earlier in the week after a long battle with cancer. After getting the call, White revealed he was bringing a surprise gift that the Van Halen guitarist gave him.

"[I] thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added)," White wrote on Instagram. "[Eddie] was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man's talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir."

Fans overflowed the post with praise, enjoying White's candor and his ability to jump on a plane for the show with little time to prepare. He kicked off the show performing The White Stripes tune "Ball and Biscuit," changing the lyrics a bit to match the current vibe in the country. Much love was shared on social media. Scroll down to take a look at some of the fan responses to White's appearance.