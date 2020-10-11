'SNL': Jack White Pays Tribute to Eddie Van Halen in Special Last Minute Performance
Jack White was the savior for Saturday Night Live after original musical guest Morgan Wallen was disinvited for breaking COVID-19 protocols in a TikTok video. The country star apologized for breaking protocols and ruining his big debut. Lorne Michaels also commented on the situation, weighing in on Wallen possibly returning in the future.
"I was getting [ready] for SNL this Saturday when I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand. My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this," the 27-year-old performer said. "I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down. And, on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit."
Michaels wasn't as harsh as Wallen was on himself, noting that he is far from the only person to want to go out and enjoy life as we all did only a few months ago." He probably isn't the first country singer, the first person from rock and roll who partied after a big, in that case, a football game, or a concert," Michaels said during an interview with Today host Willie Geist. "We're just living in a different time, and everything is scrutinized."
White stepped right up and decided to use the appearance as a special tribute to late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen. The legendary guitarist passed away earlier in the week after a long battle with cancer. After getting the call, White revealed he was bringing a surprise gift that the Van Halen guitarist gave him.
"[I] thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added)," White wrote on Instagram. "[Eddie] was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man's talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir."
Jack White is your musical guest for tonight! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wo51pWXeaJ— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2020
Fans overflowed the post with praise, enjoying White's candor and his ability to jump on a plane for the show with little time to prepare. He kicked off the show performing The White Stripes tune "Ball and Biscuit," changing the lyrics a bit to match the current vibe in the country. Much love was shared on social media. Scroll down to take a look at some of the fan responses to White's appearance.
Watching my guy @darujones get busy on this BEAST of a kit with Jack White on @nbcsnl 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdqeL6U1m4— AGES VOL 2 out now (@MegaRan) October 11, 2020
I love that Jack White changed the lyrics of Ball and Biscuit to make them timely to the current situation. #SNL— Terry @ 🏠 #AKF (@Sam_Maddy) October 11, 2020
Jack White absolutely tearing it up on #SNL tonight. pic.twitter.com/WnDv0YTI1v— Paul Francis (@realpaulfrancis) October 11, 2020
this is the kind of ass jack white kicks after booking the gig two days ago— Undead Jordan Schmidt 💀🎃 (@TallGuySchmidt) October 11, 2020
Jack White is effing great and I'd be fine if he is the musical guest on SNL every week.— Iron Cheffield (@SeanCBass) October 11, 2020
Jack White is simply a guitar 🎸 GOD!#SNL pic.twitter.com/0AqmWjgE32— Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) October 11, 2020
Thank you Morgan Wallen for making possible that Jack White performs tonight on @nbcsnl! #SNL @thirdmanrecords pic.twitter.com/Z16jaBiugV— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) October 11, 2020
Didn’t realize how much I needed Jack White until right now. King. #SNL— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 11, 2020
@Fender #tele pic.twitter.com/RzctJY7rpg— Bill Arnold (@Bill_ArnoldMKE) October 11, 2020
Whoever that guy was who was supposed perform on #SNL and got pulled for being a dipshit, I’d like to thank him because Jack White is an automatic upgrade.— Adam Klay (@AKlay19) October 11, 2020
Jack White on #SNL !!!!omg pic.twitter.com/DHcOkphp1G— Keith💟Arlo...WEAR A MASK😷 (@keith_pete) October 11, 2020
Jack White made watching SNL worth it— Adam Abdalla (@AdamAAbdalla) October 11, 2020