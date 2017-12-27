‘Moonlighting’ and ‘George Lopez’ Actor Jack Blessing Dies at 66

Jack Blessing, an actor who had recurring roles on series such as The Naked Truth, Moonlighting and George Lopez, has died. He was 66.

Blessing died Nov. 14 at his home in Chatsworth, California, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his son Ian told The Hollywood Reporter.

Blessing was survived by his wife of 32 years, actress Lora Staley Blessing, and sons Ian and Christopher.

Most recently, Blessing was seen on George Lopez as Jack Powers, who with his brother Mel (Mark Tymchyshyn) owned the Powers Aviation business that employed Lopez’s character.

The Baltimore native joined the stylish ABC drama Moonlighting in its third season as MacGillicuddy; he worked at the Blue Moon Detective Agency run by Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) and David Addison (Bruce Willis) and tussled often with Curtis Armstrong’s Herbert.

On The Naked Truth, the 1995-98 ABC-NBC sitcom that starred Tea Leoni as a tabloid reporter, Blessing portrayed her unbalanced building manager, Mr. Donner.

Blessing also voice acted for characters in Antz (1998), Open Season (2006), Bee Movie (2007), Megamind (2010), ParaNorman (2012) and Planes (2013), as well as appeared in movies such as Heaven’s Gate (1980), Galaxy of Terror (1981), Thirteen Days (2000) and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006).

His full TV resume included shows like M*A*S*H, Family Ties, thirtysomething, The Golden Girls, Northern Exposure, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Touched by an Angel, Mike & Molly, The X-Files and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.