‘iZombie’ Star Rahul Kohli Says He Was Sexually Abused as a Child

iZombie star Rahul Kohli opened up about being a victim of sexual abuse on social media. The 33-year-old actor revealed the details on Monday and explained that he had kept it all a secret for too long.

“The longer I keep my secret, the longer I feel like I’m protecting someone who doesn’t deserve it and letting down others who are too afraid to step forward and confront their own past,” Kohli said on Twitter and Instagram.

Kohli closed out the revelation with a message to others who have been abused saying, “We are not alone and we are not to blame.”

The actor received an outpouring of praise from fellow actors, co-workers, and fans. Kohli’s co-stars on iZombie, Aly Michalka and Jessica Harmon commented on the eye-opening post with a pair of heart emoji. Fellow CW star and Supergirl actor Mehcad Brooks also commented on the post with some kind words of support.

“Love you brother. You have my support and thank you so much for your strength and bravery,” Brooks stated in his Instagram comment, “Not only is it inspiring, you’re going to awaken those that may be in the unnecessary shadows about this.”

Fans on Twitter also offered their support. One responded by saying that Kohli’s admission was a “commendably brave and strong thing” that would help a lot of people going forward.

Another reply called Kohli a “good egg with class and strong character.” And many others kept it simple with just a heart or a short message of love, keeping the spotlight on the central message.

Kohli later responded to the outpouring of kindness in his Instagram story and thanked everybody who reached out while fighting back tears.

“I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the messages of support today,” Kohli said in the video, “I haven’t really processed everything right now it’s been kind of a secret for 25 years.”

Kohli then added that he was hoping his message and “coming forward” would help those who are still fearful of opening up about their own experiences. He closed out his video with another positive message to those who “can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel” by saying there is an exit on the other side.

iZombie is set to close with its fifth and final season, premiering May 2nd on The CW. But it is not the only major moment Kohli can anticipate in the near future. The actor announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Yasmin Molloy in July 2018, sharing a photo of their engagement ring online alongside a tattoo of her initials on his arm.



His decision to open up about his past and the response should make that connection even stronger. His next steps might be unknown but he has placed himself in a positive place going forward.