Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Shares Tribute to Late Cinematographer Wife After Tragic Shooting

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has posted a few tributes to his late wife on social media, ensuring that her legacy Is not forgotten. Hutchins was killed on the set of her upcoming film Rust when a prop gun with a live round handled by actor Alec Baldwin misfired. Matthew shared three photos of his wife and 8-year-old son on Instagram, writing “We miss you, Halyna!”

Matthew also shared information on his Facebook about a scholarship fund that was started in Hutchins’ name. “Thank you to Halyna’s friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship fund to honor her memory and support women aspiring to a career in cinematography,” he wrote. “You always treated her with respect, as a member of the AFI family, and spoke highly of her talent in life, which nurtured the success we had only just begun to see flourish.I would like to ask that anyone seeking to honor her memory with donations direct your giving to this scholarship fund. Thank you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Matthew first broke his silence the day after the incident that also injured Joel Souza, the film’s director. Speaking to Insider about the tragic incident, Matthew said that he had no “words to communicate the situation” and that he is “not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now.” Matthew added that he appreciates “that everyone has been very sympathetic.” He concluded, “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

The 42-year-old was killed in a tragic accident at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Rust is filming, Thursday afternoon. Details remain unclear, though it has been confirmed that Baldwin discharged a prop gun. At this time, the projectile involved in the shooting remains unclear. An email from International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44 claimed the prop gun contained “a live round,” though that report contradicts previous statements claiming the gun contained blanks. Production on the movie has been halted.

Baldwin, who has been cooperating with authorities amid the ongoing investigation into the accident, said in a statement Friday morning that said his “heart is broken.” He added that “there are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life” of Hutchins, “a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”