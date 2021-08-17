Ireland Baldwin Addresses Speculation She Got Pin-up Tattoo of Kendall Jenner

✖

Ireland Baldwin is making it clear she didn't get a tattoo of Kendall Jenner. The 25-year-old model daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger debuted her newest ink on Instagram Sunday, prompting speculation that the dark-haired, nude pin-up girl was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Monday, Baldwin took to Instagram again to clarify the image's origins are far older than the reality star.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner," she wrote. "She's beautiful tho so I'll take it...But it's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s." Baldwin previously shared a close-up of the tattoo, placed on her upper left arm, Sunday, thanking tattoo artist Parker B. at the Midnight Collective in Portland, Oregon for "bringing her to life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i r e l a n d ♥️ (@irelandbasingerbaldwin)

The artist also shared footage of Baldwin's tattooing process on their own Instagram account Sunday, including a glimpse at the "original vintage magazine artwork" it was based off of. "I'm so obsessed with this piece. Swipe for the original vintage magazine artwork that this is based off of," Parker captioned the post.

Baldwin also had something to say to people who didn't like her new ink, adding in her Story Monday, "Also, I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business." She continued, "Also... you thought I was trying to look a certain way for YOU? Wait wait wait... you thought I was going to stop getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins over in my comments doesn't think I'm hot anymore?" Baldwin finished, "Also I'm really sorry to Bilbo Baggins for that insult. He didn't deserve that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by parker b. (@parkermidnight)

The model has been vocal about embracing her own sense of self over the years, celebrating in August 2020 six years of recovery from her eating disorders. "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she wrote at the time.