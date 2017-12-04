InTouch Weekly Reports Ill-Timed Story About Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer is leaving the Today Show, but not because of sexual harassment, allegations, according to a poorly-timed report published by the tabloid publication InTouch Weekly.

Latest issue of In Touch had whatever the opposite of scoop is on Matt Lauer

On Thursday, the day after Lauer was fired for alleged sexual harassment, Eve Peyser of Vice posted photos of the Dec. 4 issue of the tabloid. A blurb on the front page reads, “Matt Lauer: The Real Reason He’s Leaving Today.”

The story inside, headlined “Matt’s Quitting The Today Show!,” has nothing to do with sexual harassment though. Instead, a source claims getting up at 3 a.m. every morning has “taken a toll” on the 59-year-old.

The source claims Lauer started thinking about leaving when NBC hired Megyn Kelly to host a 9 a.m. show. Lauer was apparently not very happy about being told at the last minute of her joining the network.

“Before, he would have been in the loop,” InTouch‘s source claimed. “He used to have tremendous influence. So it looked to some like he was being pushed aside.”

The tabloid also claimed Lauer wanted to spend more time with his wife and children.

“Matt is going to do a lot of damage to the show when he leaves, because no one is being groomed to take over his job,” the source told InTouch.

BuzzFeed reported that the issue of InTouch can still be found on newsstands as of Friday. However, a more recent edition cover dated Dec. 11 that features Prince Harry’s engagement is also on newsstands.

Peyser’s tweet went viral, with many people making the same joke. “More like ‘Out of Touch,’ amiright?”

Lauer was fired on Wednesday after a woman came forward to NBC News, accusing Lauer of sexual harassment.

Since then, multiple women have come forward. NBC News will not pay the rest of Lauer’s salary, although his lawyers tried to get him a $30 million payoff.

Photo Credit: Today Show / NBC