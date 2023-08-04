Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Divorcing: New Update

Reese Witherspoon and her estranged husband Jim Toth have settled their divorce. Four months after the actress first filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage, a final divorce decree was submitted in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, signed a marital dissolution agreement and also agreed to a parenting plan for son Tennessee, 10. Us Weekly reports that the couple, who had a prenuptial agreement in place, will have equal shared custody of Tennessee and will split their son's expenses 50-50. They agreed not to pay child support since they both earn more than $100,000 annually. They also reportedly agreed not to pay spousal support. The former couple also submitted a request to dismiss the need for a parenting seminar since they were able to come to an amicable agreement and have been "effectively coparenting" their son since their initial March divorce filing.

The agreement also details what is to happen to their personal belongings. Witherspoon and Toth are said to have divided their furniture, art and other household items, and each will keep their own cars and bank accounts. Their property has been divided according to various trust. Us Weekly also reports that an NDA is in place to ensure their private personal and business affairs remain confidential.

Witherspoon and Toth first announced their decision to separate in a joint statement on March 24th just before their 12th wedding anniversary. The statement read, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together." Witherspoon and Toth added that their "biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter." Witherspoon then filed for divorce on April 1, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Witherspoon and Toth became engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot on her ranch in Ojai, California in March 2011. The couple share son Tennessee. Witherspoon is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.