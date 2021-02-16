'InkMaster' Star Daniel Silva Breaks His Silence on Corey La Barrie After He's Charged in YouTube Star's Death

✖

InkMaster star Daniel Silva is finally speaking out about the death of his friend and collaborator Corey La Barrie after being charged with the YouTuber's death. Silva posted a photo of a leopard tattoo he'd done for La Barrie on Instagram along with a heartfelt message. "I had the honor of tattooing this leopard on Corey before the accident. I’m grateful for the time we spent together and I will cherish those memories every day," he began.

"I have so much that I want to say but unfortunately I’m limited at this time. I just posted a video on YouTube with everything that I could. This still doesn’t feel real, but your love and support for Corey and I means so much to me. Love you Cory [sic]," he continued. After sharing his apologies to everyone involved in La Barrie's life, Silva continued speaking in his YouTube video saying, "This will be the first time I'm talking on the accident out of respect for the La Barrie family, but making this video has been very difficult for me as it's been almost impossible to try and find the right words for something like this. At the moment I'm still processing all of these emotions I'm going through and just being forced to confront the accident that resulted in the death of one of my best friends." He also noted that the La Barrie family wrote a letter on his behalf, asking the courts to bring the second-degree murder charge down to manslaughter.

La Barrie died on his 25th birthday in Los Angeles after getting involved in a car accident with the InkMaster star. Silva was reportedly driving his McLaren while drunk when he hit a stop sign and a tree, killing the passenger instantly. According to LAPD, Silva tried to escape the scene but was stopped by a passerby attempting to provide aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Silva was charged with his death in May, shortly after the accident. He pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years of formal probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years. After receiving his sentence, his attorney told TMZ, Silva agreed with the decision. "It’s important to Daniel to work with Corey’s family to make sure the memory of his friend is never forgotten."