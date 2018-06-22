Iggy Azalea Praises Demi Lovato for Revealing Sobriety Relapse

Demi Lovato admitted she had broken her six-year sobriety on Thursday in her new song, titled “Sober.”

In it she apologized to both her family and fans for relapsing.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sang during the chorus. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

“I wanna be a role model / But I’m only human,” she sang later in the song. “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

Rapper Iggy Azalea took to Twitter after hearing the song, offering Lovato support through her struggles.

“Waking up listening to @ddlovato ‘sober’,” Azalea wrote. “Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy.”

The Grammy nominated singer admitted in previous interviews that she used alcohol and cocaine to self medicate for a number of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, depression, bulimia. She entered rehab as an 18-year-old in 2010.

Azalea has dealt with her own issues in the past, admitting in an interview with Billboard in March that her management team staged an intervention to help her with her mental health and anger issues.

“They were like, ‘We think you’re really talented and you can go to the studio and make hits all day, but we don’t know if, you know, someone says something about you and you have a reaction it could ruin a branding deal. We need you to go and speak to these people and make sure that you’re mentally prepared to come out with new music,’” Azalea said. “I didn’t want to go there + I didn’t like the idea of being sent away somewhere. I was pissed.”

In the same interview she brought up how very few of her friends in the music industry stuck around to support her once her career began to trend downwards. Lovato was on that short list of friends.

Lovato is currently on her “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour, which had her performing in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday night.