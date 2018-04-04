Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Goes on Bizarre Twitter Rant About Monogamy, Fans Sound Off

Iggy Azalea is weighing in on relationships.

The 27-year-old Aussie rapper took to Twitter Monday to go on a bizarre rant about monogamy, penning the question “why is it we all automatically assume everyone in a relationship; is in a traditional/monogamous relationship” and adding that “we should stop assuming.”

She went on to point out how discussions of sexuality and gender are becoming more common place, though discussions about whether a relationship is monogamous or not is still taboo.

She ended her rant by advising her followers to “be happy, do what works for you.”

Many fans were eager to start the discussion that Azalea feels is lacking.

Azalea even responded to a few users.

“Totally agree, i just think its funny so see so [sic] many conversations about gender and sexuality but not as many about relationship dynamic. Its interesting to me because they are all centered around love,” the rapper responded to one fan who commented “just live and let live.”

This is not the first time that Azalea has tackled a difficult topic and started a tough discussion. In January, the 27-year-old called for women to boycott the Grammys telecast next year after the Recording Academy president’s comments caused some serious backlash.

“Neil Portnow really has me heated with his ‘women need to step up’ Grammy-Boys-Club bulls— statement,” Azalea tweeted.

Later, she retweeted one of her followers who suggested releasing a diss track about Portnow, adding her own thoughts about the 2019 Grammys.

“Or instead of being gracious and wearing white flowers on the carpet (bringing in the viewers for his telecast in designer gowns) women should consider if we NEED to take firmer action and stay at home in PJs next year… see how that works out for Neil,” she wrote.

She referred to the multiple celebs like Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and Pink who wore white roses to the gala in support of Time’s Up, the movement that helps fund legal defenses for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

