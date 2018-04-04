Iggy Azalea Goes on Bizarre Twitter Rant About Monogamy, Fans Sound Off

Iggy Azalea is weighing in on relationships.

The 27-year-old Aussie rapper took to Twitter Monday to go on a bizarre rant about monogamy, penning the question “why is it we all automatically assume everyone in a relationship; is in a traditional/monogamous relationship” and adding that “we should stop assuming.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

THIS IS QUESTION IS NOT RELATED TO ME. IAM SINGLE. I just wanna know, why is it we all automatically assume everyone in a relationship; is in a traditional/monogamous relationship? We should stop assuming that. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 2, 2018

She went on to point out how discussions of sexuality and gender are becoming more common place, though discussions about whether a relationship is monogamous or not is still taboo.

I guess im thinking about the subject because we all talk so much more about sexuality, gender etc. and the ability for those things to be more complex and fluid. But relationships seem to still be assumed to be TRADITIONAL and MONOGAMOUS. why? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 2, 2018

Ive only attempted monogamous relationships, but i know tons of people who have their own versions, that works for them. So i think its odd when we hear about someone stepping out on another person in the spotlight etc. we automatically assume “cheating” “shes dumb” “leave” — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 2, 2018

She ended her rant by advising her followers to “be happy, do what works for you.”

HOW DO WE KNOW THE WAY ANYONE ELSES RELATIONSHIP IS SET UP? We should stop assuming everyones into monogamy. We should also respect that shit is private. Be happy, do what works for you. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 2, 2018

Many fans were eager to start the discussion that Azalea feels is lacking.

I think in general people tend to put their two pence in to a million situations they are not in nor do they know anything about. Life would be a lot easier if everyone just minded their own damn business and left others to do so. Within reason, obviously. — Shan. (@HiyaaShan) April 2, 2018

So you’re saying that maybe in the future you’d be open to a different type of relationship? I don’t think monogamy is impossible. But it makes it a lot harder in Hollywood. An open relationship is tough… idk if I could deal with it and that’s why I’m happy alone. 💅🏼 — Blondie 🇺🇸❤️💙 (@heyjudeletitbe1) April 3, 2018

People are scared to open the boxes they’re stuck in. They like things given to them and told to them rather than to explore and understand and learn. Traditional is comfortable and sadly most people dont want to step out their comfort zone. To me at least — Ali 🅴 (@bxnappxtit) April 2, 2018

Azalea even responded to a few users.

“Totally agree, i just think its funny so see so [sic] many conversations about gender and sexuality but not as many about relationship dynamic. Its interesting to me because they are all centered around love,” the rapper responded to one fan who commented “just live and let live.”

Totally agree, i just think its funny so see so many conversations about gender and sexuality but not as many about relationship dynamic. Its interesting to me because they are all centered around love. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 2, 2018

This is not the first time that Azalea has tackled a difficult topic and started a tough discussion. In January, the 27-year-old called for women to boycott the Grammys telecast next year after the Recording Academy president’s comments caused some serious backlash.

“Neil Portnow really has me heated with his ‘women need to step up’ Grammy-Boys-Club bulls— statement,” Azalea tweeted.

Later, she retweeted one of her followers who suggested releasing a diss track about Portnow, adding her own thoughts about the 2019 Grammys.

“Or instead of being gracious and wearing white flowers on the carpet (bringing in the viewers for his telecast in designer gowns) women should consider if we NEED to take firmer action and stay at home in PJs next year… see how that works out for Neil,” she wrote.

She referred to the multiple celebs like Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and Pink who wore white roses to the gala in support of Time’s Up, the movement that helps fund legal defenses for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.