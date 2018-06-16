Iggy Azalea Drops NSFW ‘Dreamscaping’ Photo

Iggy Azalea continued to drop more NSFW photos on Instagram Friday, pushing the boundaries of the social network’s community standards. In one photo, she wore a single white rose between her legs.

The first photo the Australian rapper dropped on Friday showed her torso in a field of white roses, donning red hair and what some fans are noticing is her bare lower half covered in flowers.

The next image showed her bottom half, completely nude aside from the white rose between her legs. She included the caption “Dreamscaping.”

A third photo showed her standing more at attention in the white roses, wearing the same sleeveless, cleavage-bearing top seen in the first photo.

This is the latest racy photo from the “Fancy” rapper, who is gearing up to eventually release the follow-up to her 2014 debut album The New Classic.

Earlier this week, she posted photos of herself completely nude, aside from stilettos and socks. In both photos, she sat in a crouched position to keep her private parts from view so the photos could remain on Instagram. The photos were for a campaign for the fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Back in February, Azalea released the single “Savior,” featuring Quavo of Migos. In the U.S., the single peaked at No. 20 on Billboard‘s Digital Songs chart.

Last year, Azalea ended her relationship with Def Jam, and has hoped to use “Savior” as a launch pad for a second album. Throughout 2017, she changed the album title, then said some of her hit songs from 2016 and 2017 would not appear on it. She even recorded an entire album while dating Nick Young, but decided against releasing it. The second album will now be called Surviving the Summer.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Azalea said Quavo was one of the few people in the music industry who wanted to help her get back on her feet.

“He gains nothing for being on the song,” she said of the rapper. “Everybody’s probably just like, ‘Oh, but she sucks,’ or ‘Oh, he just did it for money.’ No, he hit me up and we sent music back and forth, and he wanted to do that song.”

The other two artists who still support her are Kesha and Demi Lovato.

“People like [“Fancy” collaborator Charli XCX], I’ll see them in passing and say hi, there’s no bad blood about that,” she told Billboard in March. “But there definitely have been some people that I feel like, ‘Okay, wow, you’re really gonna completely disassociate because of other people’s perceptions?’ Which is kind of wack as fuck, but I try not to dwell too much on those things, because I understand — you guys have your own brands, and you’re just trying to protect yourself. I try not to take that personally.”

Azalea’s other songs include “Switch,” “Mo Bounce,” “Team,” “Work” and “Fancy.” She has not released a new album since Reclassified, a late 2014 reissue of The New Classic with more songs.

Photo credit: Instagram/Iggy Azalea