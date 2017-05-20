Iggy Azalea Shows Off A Chain Mail Bikini on Instagram

Considering the amount of twerking she does, Australian musician Iggy Azalea’s posterior has earned almost as much attention as her music. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to show off a metallic bikini and managed to earn hundreds of thousands of likes without even one hint of her derrière.

🚦 #Switch A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 19, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

For the last few months, the musician has been spreading the word about her upcoming album, most notably by dropping a video for a new song “Mo’ Bounce.”

The singer has done so much twerking for the video and social media, in fact, that she claims to have lost 15 pounds with the risque dance move.

While being interview for an Australian radio show, Azalea went into detail about the work required to make the video, revealing, “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Azalea also admitted that, while different types of dancing come naturally to different people, this wasn’t the case with the type of dancing that she’s known for. Azalea confessed, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

She added, “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

The singer might have earned a following from that type of dancing, but she isn’t one to be possessive of the moves, as she even issued a “twerking challenge” to all of her followers on social media, offering them the chance to be retweeted by the account with a huge following.

Despite the amount of participants this twerking challenge received, they still couldn’t oust Azalea from her throne as the reigning queen of twerking, even though there were a number of reputable challengers.

Be on the lookout for Azalea’s newest album, Digital Distortion, hitting record stores this June.

