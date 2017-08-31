Iggy Azalea’s Newest, Laced-Up Bodysuit Is A Fiery Fitted Getup For Concertgoers

Iggy Azalea is taking her daring style to a new level as the Australian rapper donned a wildly racy outfit during her latest concert in Florida. The 27-year-old performed in a booty-baring, lace-up bodysuit that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The "Fancy" artist's getup featured a latex red crop top that had lace-up sleeves and a lace-up cleavage window. She paired the top with matching skin-tight, high-waisted bottoms that exposed her backside from heels to hips. The outfit put her famously curvy figure on full display and kept only a small area on her booty actually covered. See the photos here.

Up Next: Iggy Azalea Stuns In Topless Instagram Photo

To complete her look, Iggy rocked a pair of black and red high-heeled ankle boots. Her long blond locks swung loosely over her shoulders as she dazzled the crowd at Univision's Premios Juventud 2017 award show.

This was the first time that Iggy performed at the award show. Not only did she treat the crowd to a performance of her newest hit "Switch," but also she introduced Maluma's performance.

The Grammy-nominated musician is planning on releasing an album later this year titled Digital Distortion. To her fans surprise and shock, Iggy announced that she would be collaborating with her arch enemy Azealia Banks. The two rappers have had a long-running feud, but it appears that the two have set aside their differences in order to make music together.

More: Iggy Azalea Shows Off A Plunging Gown With Wild Floral Boots

"Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day," Iggy said, according to E! News.

While some of Iggy's fans were happy to see that she had squashed the beef with Azealia, others lashed out at her. Iggy spoke out about her decision to move past their squabbles.

"If you can't understand my desire to turn YEARS worth of negativity into a positive interaction then that's your loss my dear. peace!" Iggy said in response to a fan.

She also defended her decision by saying: "I don't expect you guys to understand why I would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die. This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I'm here for it."