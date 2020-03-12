Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Becomes Second NBA Player to Contract Coronavirus Following Teammate Rudy Gobert

There is another NBA player who has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the virus which continues to spread across the country. This comes on the heels of his teammate, Rudy Gobert contracting the coronavirus on Wednesday night.

Wojnarowski reported that Gobert was careless in the locker room as he was touching other players and their belongings. And that has reportedly led to another NBA player testing positive for the virus that has killed over 4,000 people worldwide. As of now, the NBA has suspended the season due to the coronavirus concerns.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena," the league said in a statement. "At that time, Wednesday's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. "

The Jazz were scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. However, the game was called off before tipoff after Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA said Gobert's test result was reported shortly before the start of the game and he wasn't in the arena according to ESPN.

The Jazz said in a statement that the player "tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual's symptoms diminished over the course of [Wednesday], however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19."

Right before tipoff, Thunder director of medical services Donnie Strack sprinted onto the court to talk to the three officials which then led to them talking to Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder and Thunder head coach Billy Donovan. Both coaches told their teams to leave the floor and the PA announcer told the fans the game has been delayed. It was then the news broke about Gobert and the NBA then suspended the season.