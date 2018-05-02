Prince William, Kate Middleton Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Throwback

It’s been seven years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot, and even with another royal wedding coming up, the beautiful day is impossible to forget.

Kensington Palace shared an adorable photo from the couple’s 2011 wedding day on social media Sunday. In the photo, the couple rides off in a blue convertible, with William at the wheel as his the new Duchess waves to onlookers. The car is decorated with balloons, streamers and a license plate reading “JU5T WED,” with the number five taking the place of the “S.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Seven years ago today – thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary,” Kensington Palace captioned the photo.

The couple first met when they were students at the University of St. Andrews. In 2010, Prince William popped the question with a stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Their gorgeous wedding took place the next year at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate looked every bit the blushing bride in an Alexander McQueen gown while William wore his traditional Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform. The newlyweds now reside at Kensington Palace.

The couple has since welcomed three children into the expanding royal family, 4-year-old Prince George, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, and the newest addition, Prince Louis, who was born on April 23.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE Sunday.

A friend of the couple added that Kate “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Parenthood, the friend added, “suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy.”

After debuting the infant for the press outside of the hospital where he was born born, Prince William told well-wishers, “We’re very happy. We’re delighted. Thank you.”

He joked: “We’re thrice worried now,” before teasing that the couple would soon be releasing the name of their new son, saying, “You’ll find out soon enough. We didn’t keep you waiting too long.”

Photo credit: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo