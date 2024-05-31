Ice-T Mocks Lenny Kravitz's Decade of Celibacy

Ice-T isn't on board with Lenny Kravitz's nine years of celibacy. After the rocker, 60, told The Guardian in a recent interview that he's been celibate for nearly a decade and is waiting until he gets married to have sex again, the rapper, 66, took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer up his unfiltered opinion on the decision.

"Hey..... If you're a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex... You're following the wrong page," the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted on Thursday, clearly referencing the headlines surrounding the "Fly Away" artist.

Ice-T faced plenty of backlash for poking fun at Kravitz's lifestyle, however. "Why judge him though? It's his choice," one person responded. "He's different to you... I don't think it's fair to assume something is wrong with him just because he's chosen to be celibate for a long period. I think there are many humans who can & do abstain for long periods for various reasons. Choice."

But the "I'm Your Pusher" artist was undeterred, responding to the critic, "S-t's Weird to me..... I love to F-k. A lot." When another person complained, "That's wrong Ice! He's not weird. That's his own journey," Ice-T replied simply, "F that Journey.... lol."

Kravitz, who was married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, spoke openly about the decision to remain celibate in his recent interview, calling it a "spiritual thing." In 2008, Kravitz went into detail a bit more about the initial choice to practice celibacy, telling Maxim at the time, " [It's] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I'm at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit." He added, "It usually trips them out, but that's the way it's going to be. I'm looking at the big picture."

Now, however, Kravitz said he would love to be in a relationship, but thinks it might be difficult for him. "I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," he confessed.